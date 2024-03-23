Rakul Preet Singh, gearing up for those summer vibes, recently showed her chic style to her Instagram followers. The newlywed actress shared two snapshots exuding sunny season readiness. Sporting a trendy denim-on-denim ensemble, she paired it effortlessly with a white sleeveless crop top, exuding a casual yet stylish look. Adorned with a pink chooda, her outfit accentuated her summery charm. Playfully engaging with her fans, Rakul sought their opinion on her look. Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates One Month Wedding Anniversary With Hubby Jackky Bhagnani by Sharing Stylish Photo on Insta!.

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Summar Ready In This Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

