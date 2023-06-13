Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely stunning in her latest social media pictures. The Chhatriwali actress took to her official Instagram account to share some of her stylish pictures wearing black and gold ethnic attire. She styled the look with a floor-long shrug and an embroidered jacket. The Bollywood actress looked gorgeous in a stylish ponytail and served major fashion goals. Rakul Preet Singh Had a Backup Plan to Study Fashion If Acting Didn’t Work Out, She Revealed in a Podcast (View Post).

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

