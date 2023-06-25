Rakul Preet Singh turned heads with her stunning appearance in an exquisite royal blue puffed sleeve dress, and the pictures speak for themselves. The talented actress paired the dress with sleek black heels and adorned herself with exquisite golden earrings, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Keeping her hair in a sleek ponytail, Rakul opted for a makeup look that perfectly complemented her attire. She accentuated her eyes with a stroke of eyeliner, accompanied by pink eyeshadow and a subtle rose tint on her cheeks. To complete her captivating look, she opted for a pink gloss lip shade, exuding sheer grace and charm. Rakul Preet Singh Had a Backup Plan to Study Fashion If Acting Didn’t Work Out, She Revealed in a Podcast (View Post).
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
