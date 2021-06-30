Ranveer Singh never misses grabbing eyeballs with his unique fashion choices. This time, he did the same as he took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures of him from his latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the actor can be seen donning a blue satin tracksuit by Alessandro Michele paired with statement golden pieces of jewellery, a trendy pair of shades, and can be also seen flaunting wavy long tresses. To complete his look, he can be also seen carrying a black sling bag. While sharing the same, he wrote, "Alessandro, my beloved." His latest look has made the netizens laugh out loud, they have shared several funny memes on Twitter. Take a look:

How would khilji look like in 21st Century?? Here it is - 😂😭#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XfeASYQ81Q — 🆁🅾🅷🅰🅽♡ (@HeyItsRohantic) June 30, 2021

#JaredLeto is a fine actor & a beautiful looking man, #RanveerSingh is an average actor and an ugly looking man. Original Sasta Copy pic.twitter.com/idtseDsxe0 — Insaaf Ke Sipahi (@Insaaf_KeSipahi) June 30, 2021

When someone says to my bestie "Tumhari dressing sense buhat achi hai" Le Bestie: 🔥😂🔥#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/8EawdKYubu — POISON ☻🖤 (@sensato_ashi) June 30, 2021

