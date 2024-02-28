Rashmika Mandanna enchanted her followers with her latest Instagram post! The actress graced our screens in a dusty pink saree adorned with intricate sequins and delicate pearl work. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. With minimal accessories, Rashmika let her natural beauty shine through. A simple gold ring and subtle stud earrings perfectly complement her ensemble. Her oh-so-flawless makeup featured a dewy base accentuated with hints of mauve on her lips. For her eyes, she opts for the smokey look, adding just the right amount of allure to her style. Completing her traditional avatar with finesse, her luscious locks are elegantly tied into a sleek bun, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look. Rashmika Mandanna Turns Heads in Jaw-Dropping Shimmery Black Body-Hugging Ruched Dress (View Pics).

View Rashmika Mandanna’s Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

