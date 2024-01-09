Actress Rashmika Mandanna stole the spotlight as she donned a jaw-dropping shimmery black body-hugging ruched dress that turned heads and set pulses racing. Keeping her hair elegantly cascading down, she chose a glamorous makeup style, accentuating her stunning features. The actress, exuding confidence, struck captivating poses for her Instagram, leaving fans in awe. The sensational attire showcased her impeccable sense of fashion, marking another style triumph for Rashmika, who continues to captivate audiences with her fashion choices and effortless charm on and off the screen. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Get Engaged in February 2024 – Reports.

See Rashmika Mandanna's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)