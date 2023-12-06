Rhea Chakraborty steals the spotlight in a dazzling ethnic ensemble. The Bollywood actress bedazzles in a peach applique lehenga paired with a sultry bustier and a sheer, scalloped dupatta accentuated by traditional Indian jewellery - gold, white and pink choker and matching pair of earrings. The Jalebi fame exudes contemporary elegance with her hair styled in a chic high ponytail and striking bangs. The actress wore a peachy makeup palette featuring shimmery deep peach eyes with a glam undertone, perfectly complemented by a subtle beige lipstick. Her stunning ethnic avatar captures the essence of timeless grace and modern flair. Catch her latest look below! Rhea Chakraborty Switches on the Festive Mood in a Glamorous Yellow Sharara Set With a Net Dupatta and Statement Jewellery (View Pics).

Rhea Chakraborty's 'Desi Flex'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)