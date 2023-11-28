Rhea Chakraborty ignites the festive spirit in a glamorous yellow sharara set with an eye-catching net dupatta and statement jewellery. In her recent Instagram pics, the Bollywood actress donned a traditional attire—a bright yellow embellished ensemble by Gopi Vaid. The shimmery floral patterns and intricate embroidery, adorned with hints of pink, make the outfit stand out more. The sleeveless top flaunts a plunging neckline, exuding a sultry appeal, while the fitted pants and beautiful net dupatta add a feminine touch. Rhea opts for natural, cascading honey-brown locks, letting her vibrant attire shine while her makeup complements her radiant look flawlessly. Bijoya Dashami 2023: Rhea Chakraborty Adorns 100-Year-Old Saree Belonging to Her Grandmother for Vijayadashami Celebrations (View Pics).

Rhea Chakraborty's Beautiful Festive Look

