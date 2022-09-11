Femina India recently posted a picture of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha looking gorgeous in traditional Indian wear. Richa wore a long kurta with a statement necklace and headpiece with rings. Ali wore a uniquely designed kurta with flowers on it. The caption read "They don't want a fairytale wedding, but a celebration of their love for art, togetherness and everything that makes them who they are as lovers, partners and artistes." Richa Chadha Flaunts Her Curves In The Latest Photoshoot And They Are Too Hot To Handle.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)