Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik is currently holidaying in the Maldives with hubby Abhinav Shukla. The star has been sharing beautiful pics from her exotic vacation and the latest one is damn hot. In the series of photos, we see the TV actress enjoying the beach in a bright coloured bikini. She also posted pics of hers in a yellow bikini top which she teamed with a grey printed sarong. Have a look.

Rubina Dilaik in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)