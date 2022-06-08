Samanthu Ruth Prabhu is an Indian actress that mainly works in Telugu and Tamil films. She recently shared a stunning post on Instagram in which she is wearing pink flared trousers and a red cutout top. Truly nailing the colour block look, she can also be seen wearing subtle makeup with her hair styled in loose waves. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Collaborate for Another Pan-India Project, Details Are Still Under Wraps.

View post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

