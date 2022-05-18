Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently appeared in Tamil multi-starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is apparently on a signing spree. The Majili actress is said to have signed another biggie, which she intends to make official soon. Arrangements of Love Adaptation: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Announces Her First Global Film Based on Timeri N Murari’s Best-Selling Novel, Philip John to Direct.

Samantha has reportedly signed a film that will be directed by a young filmmaker, while her upcoming mythological love saga Shakunthalam will launch her in the pan-India space. For the time being, the producers have kept the details of the yet-to-be-launched film under wraps. Yashoda: Hollywood Action Choreographer Yannick Ben Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Action-Thriller.

Samantha has also signed a web series deal with Prime Video. Samantha will play an unusual role in Yashoda, which is directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

