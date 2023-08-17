Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently taking a break from movies as she is working on her health. However, her fashion never takes a backseat in inspiring her fans. Samantha recently shared a delightful selfie on her Instagram; her fans can’t get over it. The “Kushi” actress looked gorgeous in a baby pink chikankari kurta. She donned a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her short hair in the selfie. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Denies Reports of Taking Rs 25 Crore for Myositis Treatment From Telugu Superstar (View Post).

See Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)