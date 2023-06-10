Sanjana Sanghi, The Dil Bechara actress captivated everyone's attention with her mesmerising appearance with her latest Instagram post . Dressed in an enchanting floral pastel pink dress, Sanjana exuded an aura of feminine grace that left everyone in awe. The dress featured adorable flowers delicately placed on the shoulders, adding a touch of whimsy to her look. To complement the dress, Sanjana opted for a neat and elegant updo, allowing her radiant smile to take center stage. In terms of makeup, Sanjana chose a light and fresh look, focusing on accentuating her eyes. Glittery eyes added a subtle sparkle to her gaze. Adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble, Sanjana adorned herself with heart-shaped long statement earrings. Mouni Roy Illuminates Sunny Day With Her Mesmerising Charm, Decked In Show-Stopping Metallic Gown (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

