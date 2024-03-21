Sara Ali Khan stole the limelight in a dreamy, dusty blue saree during the promotions of her film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Not just embracing tradition, she raised the bar high for saree fashion goals with her style. Her saree boasted intricate, dusty gold embroidery adorned with charming bows and chic vertical striped detailing along the border. Complementing this elegant attire was a matching sleeveless blouse that added a modern touch to the ensemble. Sara accessorised the look with dangling gold and turquoise earrings, along with dazzling diamond rings. Blue nail polish added a playful pop of colour to her overall look. Her makeup, featuring subtle copper tones, accentuated her natural beauty, while kohl and eyeliner made her eyes pop. With her luscious locks left flowing freely, Sara radiated elegance and charm, leaving an unforgettable impression. Sara Ali Khan Serves Up Icy Elegance With a Dash of Whimsy in a Captivating Blue Tea-Length Dress That Oozes Ice Princess Vibes (View Pics).

View Sara Ali Khan’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

