Selena Gomez shared sexy new pics on her Instagram where she's seen hanging out with Nicola Peltz, who is also Brooklyn Beckham's wife. The two spent some time by the pool together, where Selena looked stunning in a tan one piece bathing suit. In another image, the singer also flaunted her butt with a side pose, while next to her Nicola posed in a white bikini and sunglasses. Selena Gomez Dating The Bear Fame Jeremy Allen White- Reports.

View Selena and Nicola's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

