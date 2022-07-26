Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday on July 22, 2022 and looked like a goddess in her party outfit! The 'Taki Taki' singer looked magical in sheer pink gown by Versace which glammed up her evening perfectly. Her minimal makeup and high ponytail made her ensemble elegant AF! Selena styled like glow queen who put her sartorial foot forward in exquisitely fashionable floor-length gown. Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift and These Photos Are Giving Major BFF Goals!

Check Out Selena Gomez in Versace Sheer Pink Gown for Her Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Styled by Kate Young

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

Beauty At Its Best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

