Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are busy with the promotions of Shamshera that is set to be released on July 22. The couple has served major fashion goals with their latest photoshoots and even proved they are one of the hottest onscreen pairs too. In the latest photoshoot, Ranbir and Vaani look stylish in ethnic ensembles. The actor looks dapper in a trendy kurta that he teamed with pants, whereas the actress looks ravishing in an olive saree with matching blouse. They look chic and exude elegance in these photos. Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor And Vaani Kapoor Exude Hotness In Their Latest Photoshoot (View Pics).

Shamshera Promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

