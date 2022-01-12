Shehnaaz Gill once again became Dabboo Ratnani's muse for a glamorous photoshoot. The actress opted for a black short dress for the pictures this time. The dress had an asymmetrical cut at the bottom and a mesh neckline. What made the outfit stand apart was the green ruffles attached to it on the shoulder and the waist. She tied her hair in a tight bun and kept her make minimal. To add a little drama to her look, Shehnaaz accessories it with a big black ring.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)