Baba Siddique's Iftar party in 2024 was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill adding their sparkle to the event. Speaking of Shehnaz Gill, she made quite the entrance at the party, exuding charm in a stunning purple and royal blue suit that perfectly matched the late-night vibe. Her outfit was a beautiful blend of colours, complementing the occasion with subtle glamour. With her unmatched grace, Shehnaaz Gill truly stole the spotlight at the party. The actress took to her Instagram to drop the pictures of her iftar party look. Baba Siddique Iftar Party: Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Munawar Faruqui, Huma Qureshi, Mannara Chopra & Others Arrive in Style (Watch Videos).

Check Out Shehnaz Gill’s Latest Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Breathtaking at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

• I have only one heart 🥹, how many time's will you win 🤭❤️‍🔥...?@ishehnaaz_gill 😭❤️.... • • •#IftarPartyWithShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/vw341ovn5T — SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC (@TarunNaaz) March 24, 2024

