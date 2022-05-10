Shehnaaz Gill who's making a lot of headlines these days due to her rumoured Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali took to Instagram today and blessed fans with a few glam pics. In the clicks, she can be seen posing seductively in a latex corset top which she paired with baggy pants. Brownie points to her oomph filled expressions. Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill’s Camaraderie at Eid Party Grabs Fans’ Attention Amidst Rumours of Their Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Collab (View Pics).

Sexy Shehnaaz Gill:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)