Shehnaaz Gill has finally made her ramp debut. As the sensational turned showstopper at a fashion show in Ahmedabad. For the walk, the actor-singer was seen in a red bridal wear which comprised of heavy lehenga-choli with dupatta. Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a video which saw her sashaying down the runway and later also breaking into an impromptu dance on late Sidhu Moose Wala's song. Shehnaaz Gill Rocks Ariana Grande’s Signature High Ponytail Hairstyle, Dances to ‘7 Rings’ in New Instagram Reel Video!

Shehnaaz Gill in Bridal Wear:

