Shilpa Shetty was spotted strolling through the bustling streets of Goregaon Film City, exuding elegance and captivating onlookers with her impeccable style. The paparazzi eagerly captured her breathtaking presence as she gracefully posed in a ravishing red dress before heading towards the set of India's Got Talent. Shilpa's sartorial choice was nothing short of a fashion masterpiece, accentuating her enviable physique and leaving the internet abuzz. The red ensemble boasted a daring thigh-high slit, accompanied by a chic one-shoulder sleeve adorned with an exquisite extended frill cascading from her right wrist. Notably, a strategically placed cut-out design showcased her meticulously sculpted abs, adding an extra allure to her attire. With a chic high bun and stunning purple heels, Shilpa effortlessly completed her sensational look, cementing her status as a true fashion icon. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Birthday: Check Out Her Most Charming Appearances in Stylish Gowns.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)