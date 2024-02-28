Leave it to the ever-stylish Shilpa Shetty to sprinkle some fashion magic and start a whole new trend! The internet is buzzing with excitement over her latest look! In her post, Shilpa is seen in a luscious satin saree draping gracefully around her, with side pleats and gathers adding extra oomph. Instead of the usual blouse, she's rocking a sleek brown bodysuit, giving the outfit a modern edge. She accessorises the look with shimmery peach pumps, a shimmery multi-hued clutch, diamond rings, and a gold necklace with a pendant and matching earring. Shilpa’s makeup game is on point, with a radiant base and a hint of peachy-pink on those cheeks and lips. A mesmerising, peachy, smokey eye look adds a touch of allure. Completing the look with finesse, her hair is left loose, cascading down her shoulders. Shilpa Shetty Rocks a Gorgeous Shimmery Black Saree-Gown for a Sangeet Night (View Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

