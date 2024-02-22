Shilpa Shetty is known for embracing experimental fashion. She is often spotted in fusion looks. Recently, for a sangeet night, the actress attended the occasion in a breathtaking black saree-gown featuring sequins all over it. The ensemble featured a thigh-high slit, elevating its glam factor. Complementing this show-stopping attire was a matching full-sleeved blouse boasting a plunging neckline. Shilpa's accessories were equally striking, as she opted for open-toe black heels with chic tie-ups, paired with dangling black and silver earrings. Her makeup was impeccable, featuring a flawless radiant base accentuated by dramatic smokey eyes and a subtle nude mauve lipstick. Her hair, left loose, completed her elegant look. Shilpa Shetty Rocks the Boss Babe Look for Indian Police Force Web Series Promotions (See Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics in the Black Saree-Gown Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)