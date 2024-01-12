Shilpa Shetty Sizzles in Jaw-Dropping Thigh-High Slit Blue Satin Skirt and Black Bodysuit (Watch Video)

Shilpa Shetty effortlessly defies age with her timeless fashion sense. At the promotion of her upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, the actress turned heads in a stunning blue thigh-high slit satin skirt paired with a chic bodysuit and lace-up heels. With each passing year, Shilpa radiates more elegance, allure, and beauty, confidently captivating the camera with her undeniable charm. Shilpa Shetty Radiates Confidence in Stylish Grey Power Suit, Sets Workwear Trend With Latest Look (View Pics).
Shilpa Shetty Looks Sexy In This Dress:
Shilpa Shetty Sizzles in Jaw-Dropping Thigh-High Slit Blue Satin Skirt and Black Bodysuit
For the promotion of her upcoming web series, Shilpa chose a blue satin maxi skirt paired with a black sleeveless bodycon top, emanating confident lady boss vibes.
Shilpa Shetty Looks Sexy In This Dress:
