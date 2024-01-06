Actress Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for her role in Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Beyond her recent film, Shilpa consistently turns heads with her stylish and uplifting fashion choices. Her latest photoshoot featured her in a dark grey power suit, radiating confident lady boss vibes. Shilpa opted for a neutral appearance, complemented by chunky accessories, minimal makeup, stud earrings, and a wristwatch. The photos garnered praise on social media, showcasing Shilpa's flair for both acting and fashion. Shilpa Shetty’s Beautiful Mustard-Striped Saree Is Your Ultimate Pick To Ace This Wedding Season! (View Pics).

