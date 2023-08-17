Sobhita Dhulipala has now become a trendsetter with her fresh fashion choices. The Made in Heaven 2 actress has made a name for herself in fashion. She skillfully makes use of creativity and trends in her outfits which makes her stand out. Recently Sobhita Dhulipala shared pics from the Made in Heaven 2 press event, and her outfit choice is sending her fans to the moon. She wore a denim bralette paired with wide-leg bottoms. She completed the ensemble with a gorgeously crafted statement trench coat. She put her hair inside the coat to show off the creative designs as she posed for several pics. Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Exquisite in Pastel-Hued Strapless Bow Dress, Made in Heaven Actress Shares Latest Look on Insta (See Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

