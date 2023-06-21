Sofia Vergara has shared gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Modern Family actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in cute floral dresses. The actress looks utterly stunning in her latest pictures. Sofia's breezy open-hair look gives major hairstyle goals. The actress is seen posing alongside a disco ball in the photos. Sofia Vergara accessorised the look with minimal jewellery. Sofia Vergara's Style File is Elegant, Charming and Audacious All Rolled into One (View Pics).

Check Sofia Vergara's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

