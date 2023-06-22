Sofia Vergara has shared gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning mirror selfie. Sofia is seen wearing a sleeveless leopard print top paired with denim. Her open hair look serves major hairstyle goals and the bold eye makeup added a glam quotient to the look. Sofia Vergara Looks Gorgeous in Cute Floral Dress, Check Latest Pics of Modern Family Actor.

Check Sofia Vergara's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

