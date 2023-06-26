Actress Sonal Chauhan has set the fashion bar high this Monday with her stunning ensemble. She recently shared image on social media, captivating her followers with her impeccable style. Sonal can be seen donning a pair of blue denim shorts, which she effortlessly paired with a white bralette. To add an extra touch of chicness, she accessorised the look with a stylish blue shrug. She shared the post and captioned it, "Mondaying" and made Monday fashion statement has undoubtedly inspiring for her fans. Jannat: Emraan Hashmi Shares Poster of His Film with Sonal Chauhan As It Clocks 15 Years!

Check Out The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)