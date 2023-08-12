Sonam Bajwa is always a treat to the eyes for her fans. She keeps raising her fashion quotient with her bold and classy fashion choices. Sonam Bajwa is very active on social media, and she shares her latest looks frequently. The “Carry on Jatta 3” actress recently shared pictures of her wearing an olive-toned sheer knit dress. She lounged on a chair as she posed for a couple of pics. The nature in the background added more beauty to her overall ensemble. Sonam Bajwa Slays in Strapless White and Pink Cut-Out Dress (See Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

