Sunny Kaushal took the internet by storm with his new pictures on Instagram. The actor posted a few pictures in a brown ethnic suit designed by Shantanu And Nikhil .he ethnic wear consists of an asymmetrical black kurta which he paired with similar-looking bottoms. He added an embroidered jacket over the kurta and paired a shawl over it to make the look dramatic.

But while his dapper look was enough to capture everyone's attention, fans could not help but notice his bhabhi's comment on the post. Katrina, who got hitched to Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal a few weeks ago, dropped a comment saying 'Vibe hai, Vibe Hai.' Fans went crazy seeing her comment and went on to call her 'cutest bhabhi'.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

