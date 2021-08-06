Surbhi Chanda has already returned home from her Maldives vacation but she is continuously sharing a series of stunning pictures of her from the picturesque location. In the recent pictures, the TV actress can be seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder floral-printed top paired with a matching thigh-slit skirt. While sharing the same, she wrote, "If you catch me smiling everyday its because everyday i am imagining i am Here." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)