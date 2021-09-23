Surbhi Jyoti is pure beauty and her casual-chic styles are sure to be drooled over! The Naagin 3 actress has emerged as a style guide for all her fans around the world who admire her for the gorgeous and splendid casual outfits and take inspiration from her everyday-looks. Surbhi recently shared a picture on Instagram where she was wearing a breathtaking shrug-headed dress that went an extra mile with her pastel orange sports bra. The pastel colour combination oozes formidable hauteur as the actress looks no less than a dream and appears flawless with her extravagant style statement. Surbhi Chandna Pulls Off This Smart Casual Look With Absolute Panache, View Pics and Get Inspired!

Have a Look at Surbhi Jyoti's Extravagant Shrug Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)