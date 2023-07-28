Surbhi Jyoti has shared some glamorous pictures of her on social media. The Qubool Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in an embellished ivory sare paired with a sleeveless brown blouse. The TV actor accesorised the look with statement earrings and bangles. Surbhi's nude makeup look added a glam quotient to her style. The actor looks absolutely stunning in her middle parted open hair look. "The most gorgeous [sic]," a fan commented on Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram post. Surbhi Jyoti Looks Chic in Sleeveless White Top and Loose Green Trousers (View Pics).

Here's Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram

