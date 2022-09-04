Tara Sutaria treats fans with her stunning outfit as she sizzles in an embroidered bralette as she sported denim shorts with it, The actress simple looked gorgeous and these pics are proof. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria or Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Who Nailed this Look Better?

Check Out Tara Sutaria's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)