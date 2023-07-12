Tejasswi Prakash, the talented actress, has left fans in awe with her impeccable fashion sense as she recently shared some photos on Instagram and stole the spotlight in an exquisite nude and maroon bralette paired with flare pants. The stunning ensemble showcased her style and elegance, setting new fashion goals. Tejasswi completed the look with a nude pair of heels, which added a touch of sophistication to the overall appearance. Keeping her hair open and sporting a minimal makeup look, she effortlessly exuded confidence and charm. Tejasswi posed gracefully on the stairs, radiating a captivating aura. Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Radiate Love As They Pose Together For Paparazzi (Watch Video).