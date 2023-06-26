Tejasswi Prakash, the talented actress known for her role in Naagin, recently set temperatures soaring as she donned a pink cut-out dress. Tejasswi took to Instagram and a shared a bunch of pictures in which she can be seen holding a bouquet of vibrant yellow flowers, adding a touch of charm to her overall look. Keeping her hair in a beautifully messy style, she exuded effortless chicness. Opting for a minimalistic approach, Tejasswi embraced a natural, no-makeup look that highlighted her flawless complexion. Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Radiate Love As They Pose Together For Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

