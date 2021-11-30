The Fashion Awards 2021 took place on Monday, 29th November, in the stunning setting of the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK. The British Fashion Awards celebrates and promotes extraordinary creative talent in the UK fashion industry. So it makes sense that guests arrived wearing some of the hottest UK designers like Richard Quinn and Kim Jones. The Award ceremony served as both a warm reunion and a touching memorial to the African American designer Virgil Abloh. The Fashion Awards was hosted by style darling Billy Porter and presented by TikTok. Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Make For A Chic Couple; Singer Calls His Wife ‘The Star Of The Show’.

Addison Rae Made Sure All Eyes Were On Her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

Dua Lipa In Maximilian Davis

dua lipa wearing maximilian dress at the fashion awards pic.twitter.com/qMKOkg5zK9 — RAF SIMONS (@HFrunway) November 29, 2021

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Posed For The Paps On The Red Carpet:

Billy Porter In Richard Quinn

He made SURE to pull out a stunt on Harry Styles turf. Billy Porter at the BRITISH Fashion Council Awards: pic.twitter.com/hOOLHMyZcr — Kimberly (@TheKimbino) November 29, 2021

Simone Ashley Attends The Fashion Awards 2021

Simone Ashley for the British Fashion Awards pic.twitter.com/e3wBH97Jiu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 29, 2021

Winnie Harlow In Yellow Quilted Bandeau & Skirt With Hidden Heels

Winnie Harlow, British Fashion Awards kırmızı halısından 💛 pic.twitter.com/UNbSGYAaQL — Pop Mag (@popmagcom) November 29, 2021

Shanina Shaik Was The Belle Of The Ball

Shanina Shaik in Yousef Aljasmi at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London, England pic.twitter.com/xajbNZY3qo — style (@literalstyle) November 29, 2021

Adriana Lima In A White Bejewelled Two Piece

ADRIANA LIMA TRENDY 223 pic.twitter.com/UjncDnHDKd — CESAR AUGUSTO QUINTERO AGUDELO (@CESARAU29617101) November 30, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld's Gorgeous Look

hailee steinfeld at the british fashion awards pic.twitter.com/FsplPoiG74 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) November 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)