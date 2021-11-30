The Fashion Awards 2021 took place on Monday, 29th November, in the stunning setting of the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK. The British Fashion Awards celebrates and promotes extraordinary creative talent in the UK fashion industry. So it makes sense that guests arrived wearing some of the hottest UK designers like Richard Quinn and Kim Jones. The Award ceremony served as both a warm reunion and a touching memorial to the African American designer Virgil Abloh. The Fashion Awards was hosted by style darling Billy Porter and presented by TikTok. Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Make For A Chic Couple; Singer Calls His Wife ‘The Star Of The Show’.

Addison Rae Made Sure All Eyes Were On Her

 

Dua Lipa In Maximilian Davis

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Posed For The Paps On The Red Carpet: 

Billy Porter In Richard Quinn

Simone Ashley Attends The Fashion Awards 2021

Winnie Harlow In Yellow Quilted Bandeau & Skirt With Hidden Heels

Shanina Shaik Was The Belle Of The Ball

Adriana Lima In A White Bejewelled Two Piece

Hailee Steinfeld's Gorgeous Look

