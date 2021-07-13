American actor Timothée Chalamet shined bright (literally) at the 74th Cannes Film Festival red carpet while walking for the premiere of his next film, Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. The 25-year-old donned a TOM FORD silver jacquard tuxedo with a banded collar evening shirt and cream bevelled toe cap Chelsea boots. He is also wearing a pair of dark sunglasses to leave us daydreaming about him on a working weekday! Bella Hadid Wears FRONTLESS Black Gown, Covers Her Assets With Golden Lungs Necklace Schiaparelli at Cannes 2021 Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check Out Tom Ford's Post on Timothée Chalamet's Cannes Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford)

And Here's How Netizens Are Drooling Over The Actor's Look:

He is So Beautiful

how beautiful was TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET IN CANNES today pic.twitter.com/m0ZqUgE5rM — ً (@chalametlovers) July 12, 2021

Aww... My Heart

no thoughts just timothee chalamet at the cannes festival rn pic.twitter.com/IuufmKBEou — Stephanie Kaplan (@stephkaplann) July 12, 2021

Make Way For The Most Good-Looking Man

More of Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival! #Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/yqJr9zjdo8 — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) July 12, 2021

Enjoy

