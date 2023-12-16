Ananya Panday, dazzling in a resplendent gold lehenga ensemble, sparks wedding fashion inspiration in recent photos. The actress exuded sheer elegance, donning a stunning combination of lehenga, choli, and blouse. Opting for an open hairdo and a glamorous makeup look, Panday's minimal accessories complemented her radiant appearance. The captivating images showcase her impeccable sense of style, offering a glimpse into wedding fashion aspirations. Ananya Panday Serves Her Best Look in Corset Black Ball Gown, Check Out the Pictures Here!

See Ananya Panday's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

