Urfi Javed has quite the taste in fashion, be it quirky and unique outfits she makes herself or things she edits onto herself. She recently treated her followers with another topless photo wearing only pants with an X-ray photo edited onto her upper body with a broken heart emoji on it.

View Urfi's Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)