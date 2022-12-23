Urfi or Uorfi Javed, who's known for her unique dressing sense has taken creativity to next level in her latest style outing. Well, as the Bigg Boss OTT star opted for a top made out from bottle's cap and it's bizarre yet fashionable. In the clip shared, the actress can be seen in a black bra and unbuttoned denim which she paired with an one-sleeve top. Have a look. Uorfi Javed Diagnosed With Laryngitis During Her Dubai Holiday, Shares Video From Hospital – WATCH.

Uorfi Javed's Sexy Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

