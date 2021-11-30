In another attempt to create a copy of iconic red carpet looks, Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed, created an outfit inspired by Rihanna's Met Gala look. The dazzling white outfit worn by the singer got quite an unusual copy as Urfi made her dress out of foil paper. Diet Sabya took notice of the video that was shared by the pap on social media and shared it on Insta story.

Urfi Javed (Photo Credit: Instagram)

