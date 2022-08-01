Urfi Javed took to Instagram and shared a bizarre yet jaw-dropping video of herself. The Big Boss OTT fame can be seen showing off her sexy figure as she just wrapped herself with green rope or wire. Urfi can be seen covering her assets with hands. The TV actress paired this daring look with stunning jewellery which consists of a neck piece and a nose ornament. Urfi Javed’s Fashion Choices Continue to Be Bizzare; Insta Favourite Seen Wearing Only Blue Wires (Watch Video).

Urfi JavedCheck Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)