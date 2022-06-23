Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is known for making head turns courtesy her bizarre style, however this time she took it to the next level by dressing up in only wires. She took to Instagram, where she shared a video covering herself in blue wires. she made a an entire dress out of it! To complete her look, Urfi tied her hair in a bun and flaunted minimal makeup. Urfi Javed Steps Out Wearing Backless Top With Two Pairs of Pants; Netizens Say, ‘Buy One Get One Free’ (View Pics).

She captioned the video: "Yea this is wire! Also there was no cutting of the wires !! I think this looked bomb !! I think I'll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement." Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in a Yellow Floral Bikini (Watch Video).

Check Out Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

On the work front, Urfi is known for her roles in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. In 2018, the actress was seen in Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie and two years later she joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

