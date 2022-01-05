Urfi Javed has become synonymous with carrying bold and daring outfits with utmost ease. Even though she has served fashion flops, there have also been times when the Bigg Boss OTT star has proved that there is no one like her when it comes to fashion. And well, her recent style outing is winning the internet as Urfi took to Instagram and shared a video that sees her in a black backless dress that's sexy AF. We also love her statement neckpiece and danglers.

Urfi Javed in Black Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)