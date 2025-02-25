Urvashi Rautela (born on February 25, 1994) celebrates her birthday today, turning a year older. The actress continues to captivate us with her flawless sense of style. Known for her bold, glamorous fashion choices, she effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary looks, leaving a lasting impression. Whether in a couture gown or a stunning ethnic ensemble, Urvashi never fails to turn heads. The Daaku Maharaaj actress knows how to capture attention, and her style game is far from mediocre. As we celebrate her birthday, we admire not only her fashion but her undeniable influence on the fashion world. Take a look! ‘Pushpa 3 Mein Item Song Maang Rahi Hai’: Urvashi Rautela Meets Sukumar During India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Match in Dubai; Netizens Share Hilarious Reactions (Watch Video).

Urvashi Rautela Slaying in All-Red Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

Are You 'Green' With Envy Over Her Style?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

Vibrant Fashion Done Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

She's Serving Eleganza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

Travel Casual Style Guide by Urvashi Rautela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

Saree Suits Her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

Fringe Dresses Never Go Out of Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

You Can't Call Her Style Mediocre, Can You?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)