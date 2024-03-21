Check out Varun Dhawan's latest look! In his latest post, the actor is seen rocking a suave all-black-suited look with a touch of timeless coolness thanks to a crisp white shirt combo. That's not all—he tops it off with a sleek black belt and matching shoes for extra flair. Plus, his impeccably side-parted hair seals the deal on this dapper and stylish ensemble. Varun Dhawan effortlessly nails the stylish boss aesthetic! Varun Dhawan’s All-Brown Look Spells Fashion Success, Sets the Trend for Modern Men’s Fashion (View Pics).

View Varun Dhawan’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

